|
|
Gene Wincek
Binghamton - Gene Wincek, age 83 is survived by his wife, his two children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. He worked as a field engineer for Universal Instruments and traveled all over the world. He was a member of the MOB Model Airplane Club. He was an active member of the First Ward Senior Center, and attended life time fitness at Lourdes Hospital. There will be no service per his wishes instead "be nice to someone in his memory." Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019