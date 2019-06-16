Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Wincek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Wincek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gene Wincek Obituary
Gene Wincek

Binghamton - Gene Wincek, age 83 is survived by his wife, his two children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. He worked as a field engineer for Universal Instruments and traveled all over the world. He was a member of the MOB Model Airplane Club. He was an active member of the First Ward Senior Center, and attended life time fitness at Lourdes Hospital. There will be no service per his wishes instead "be nice to someone in his memory." Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now