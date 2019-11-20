|
Genevieve (Glinka) Butler
Johnson City -
Genevieve (Glinka) Butler, 84, of Johnson City, went into the arms of the Lord Thursday November 14, 2019 while being attended by an exceptional dedicated team of caregivers at Willow Point Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Butler, her parents Angela (Dikty) Glinka and Anthonthy Glinka. Also Sisters Theresa Gaughan, Stella Jackson, Rosalie Stuart and a brother Anthony Glinka. She is survived by her sister Antoinette Glinka, sister-in-law Kathleen Glinka, brother-in-law Charles Jackson and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great- great niece and nephew. Genevieve was a member of St. James Church, and was a retiree of UHS Environmental Services Department and was a caregiver to her husband & mother in their last days with us. She was generous and kind to those in need. Her mantra was to work hard and save your money so when the time came you can pay your own way. Genevieve was very proud that she was able to that. She had a sense of humor and loved a good joke. She had a contagious laugh and twinkle in her eyes. She was an avid reader of mystery novels. May She Rest in Peace? A memorial service will be held 9:30 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at St. James Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019