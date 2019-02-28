|
|
Genevieve L. Lupinsky
Johnson City - Genevieve L. Lupinsky, 94 of Johnson City, passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years Albert Lupinsky. A son, Wayne Dyman, 2 sisters, Irene Novobilski, Amy Bagan and a brother Raymond Bagan. She is survived by a sister Delores Scalzo, and a sister-in- law Barbara Bagan also a son and daughter-in- law, Peter and Judy Dyman. Three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Genevieve was a lifetime member of All Saint's National Catholic Church and was very active in all of the activities of the church. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends and relatives at Laskowski Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM. Rev. Dennis Ruda will celebrate a Funeral Mass at 10AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at All Saint's National Catholic Church, 42 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Genevieve's name to the All Saint's Cemetery Fund.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019