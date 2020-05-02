Genevieve T. Perry



Vestal - Genevieve T. Perry born December 24, 1920 passed away on April 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Alphonse and her parents William and Diana Coaxum. She is survived by her devoted daughter Marcia Perry; sisters Mary Williams, Dorthy Green; brother Herman Coaxum; nieces Adrianne Hill, Barbara White, Vera Lynn; nephews William Williams, Donald Williams and Michael Williams. Genevieve had many accomplishments in her 99 years of life. Upon completion of her degree at Hartwick Seminary College in 1941 Mrs. Perry was asked to pledge Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Washington DC chapter. However, her classified employment with the War Dept, she was not able to do so. She held careers in the United States Federal and The New York State Governments, she developed expertise in business organization, bookkeeping, supervision, goal setting and project analysis. As a community leader she participated many years as a Girl Scout Local Project leader. Her skills include mentoring young adults and children. Her community services have included many years of volunteer time for agencies such as The Light House For The Blind, Alzheimer's respite care for families, and until 2008, staff service for a community store that provide financial support to homes for the Mentally Challenged. Due to Mrs. Perry's quest to enhance her devotion to community service through Alpha Kappa Alpha, Hartwick College had chosen Mrs. Perry to be interviewed and documented as a project in their journal.



She also enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting; many of these were donated to hospitals for terminally ill children and bonnets for Premature infants. She was a member of AME Trinity Church in Binghamton. A woman with true spirit who will be greatly missed by all. A private burial will be in Calverton Military Cemetery on Long Island.









