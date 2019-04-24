Geno Regni



Binghamton - Blowing a whistle and calling that third strike, Geno Regni passed away peacefully Sunday evening at Good Shephard-Fairview Home. He leaves behind his loving family and ninety-three years worth of friendships. It can be safely stated that his mind outlasted his physical stature.



Geno is now reunited with his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Winifred "Winnie" (Worden) Regni. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Ada (Mariucci) Regni; his brothers Americo, Charles, Bruno, Robert; his sisters Wilma and Rena. Geno joins his companion "Whitey", who had kept him company these last ten years.



He is survived by his daughter, Ruth and son-in-law Michael Andrew; his grandchildren Matthew Andrew, Alison Andrew and Andrew Hull, Adam and Meghan Andrew, Ryan Andrew, as well as, Dyan Andrew; his great grandchildren Riley Andrew, Madison Andrew and Anderson Hull; his nieces Joyce Hartman and Margaret Mcmanamon; as well as, numerous other nieces and nephews.



Geno grew up adjacent to the old Lincoln school on Vestal Avenue and it was there that he honed his various athletic skills on the playground. He attended Binghamton Central High School where he played Baseball and Basketball. He would travel to Johnson Field to work out with the Triplets, the then Yankee farm team. Upon graduation the Yankees invited him to spring training for a tryout at second base. Geno, instead, joined the Merchant Marine and went off to Sheepshead Bay for basic training to participate in World War II. Geno sailed all over the world protecting the shipping lanes and worldwide commerce.



When the war ended Geno returned to Binghamton and eventually took a job at Ansco (GAF, Anitec, International Paper) where he worked for over forty years. It was about this time that he fell in love with a nurse and married the love of his life, Winnie. Geno continued to play and coach baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball into his eighties. Geno became an umpire and basketball referee shortly after returning from the war. By his own calculations he refereed or umpired over 22,000 games during sixty-four years as a member of the Southern Tier Association of Basketball Officials Board #49 and sixty-seven years as a member of the Binghamton Umpires Association. Section IV of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognized the significant contributions to local high school sports over his career and inducted Geno into their Hall of Fame.



In the later stages of his life Geno became an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 206 and was a third degree member. He served the council as the bar steward, member of the Columbus Club executive committee, acting as the treasurer of the club for many years. Every Thursday Geno was in charge of the grill at the weekly Bingo game grilling hamburgers and cheeseburgers in the kitchen of Council 206.



His devotion to the New York Yankees, New York Giants, New York Knicks and all Syracuse University sports will surely be missed in the coming seasons, as he was their number one fan.



The family would like to acknowledge the care and compassion shown to Geno and Winnie throughout the years by Doctor Ramanujan and the devoted members of his staff at Diabetic Care Associates, thanks so very much for all you have done. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 4 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc 137 Robinson St Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Broome County Humane Society; 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or Every Dogs Dream Rescue; c/o Petco suite 2, 420 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13760.