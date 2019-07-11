|
Geoffrey T. Eck
Davenport, FL - Geoffrey T. Eck, 30, of Davenport, FL, lost his valiant battle with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) on June 25, 2019.
Geoffrey was predeceased by his grandparents, Theodore and Maxine Eck, Charles and Joyce Moore, his aunt, Diane Brown, and cousin, Kelly Donnelly. He is survived by his parents Ted (Susan) Eck, Davenport, FL, Diane Eck, Naples, FL; brother Jason Eck (Dustin Ludeman). Aunts - Sue Bachman, Kathleen Moore, and Kathy (Dan) Deuel. Cousins - Matthew Bachman, Benjamin Woodring, Karen (Dan) Jones and Danny (Cathy) Deuel. Step-siblings Megan (Lou) Steinmetz, Andrew Tongs, and Lauren Tongs.
Geoffrey was a graduate of Vestal High School, BCC, and SUNY Cortland. He first worked as a Market Development Manager with Swire Coca -Cola in Denver, CO, then relocated to Coca-Cola in Lakewood, FL until he lost his sight due to NMO.
Geoffrey was an avid baseball player and fan. He made many long-lasting friends throughout his baseball career, from T-Ball, Little League, and Legion Baseball to Vestal High School and BCC. One of his biggest joys was to travel to Baltimore to cheer on his Orioles!
Family and friends were an important part of his life. Family parties, vacations, and hanging with his cousins were happy times for Geoffrey. His humor and quick wit were a constant source of laughter and entertainment. Throughout his illness, including the loss of sight and mobility, Geoffrey was a tower of strength and perseverance. His courage is an inspiration to all who witnessed it.
A mass celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20 at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, NY. In lieu of flowers, per Geoffrey's request - donations may be made to The Guthy-Jackson Research Foundation, Inc. POB 15185, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 - a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for NMO.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 11 to July 12, 2019