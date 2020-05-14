George A. Hillenbrand, Jr.
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, George A. Hillenbrand, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. George was born on August 26,1932 in Yonkers, NY to George and Helen Hillenbrand. George married Christiane Borle on May 4, 1957. They raised two children, Suzanne Hillenbrand Senning and George A. Hillenbrand, III.
George was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating and gardening.
George was also an excellent skier spending weekends with family and friends on the slopes of Greek Peak. His outgoing personality was always on display as he was known for his quick wit and kind and compassionate spirit with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers alike.
George is survived by his wife Christiane, his daughter Sue Senning of Austin, Texas and son, George Hillenbrand of Cobleskill, NY, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 16, 2020.