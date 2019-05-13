|
|
George A. Lyon
Greene - George A. Lyon, 78, of Greene, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was predeceased by parents, Richard and Mary Lyon and by 2 sisters, Judy and Nancy. George is survived by his 3 daughters, Lori and Lloyd Pratt of Greene, Kimberly Mustin and William Holmberg of Greene and Kelly and Travis Hayes of West Monroe; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica), Andrew, Brittinee, Justin (Christine), Tawney, Nick, Leah (Dalton), Grace and Liam; step-grandchildren, Ruth (Jim), Stephanie (John), Steven (Becky), Tammy, Justin and Amber (Dennis) along with 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Laura and Gary McRorie and Dixie Lyon and Stacy Richards along with his dog Genny. George was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He was a well-known "master" mason who worked on many local homes and businesses which also includes his final resting place, Warn-Tenbroeck Cemetery. George enjoyed going to wineries with his daughters and traveling as long as he was driving. He also loved dancing, hunting, riding his Can Am and visiting with friends on his front porch. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 3:00-7:00 PM at The American Legion 17 S. Washington Ave. Oxford, NY 13830. A private burial will be held at a later date in Warn-Tenbroeck Cemetery in Brisben. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 13, 2019