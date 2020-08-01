George Allen VerWys
Vestal - George Allen VerWys (87) of Vestal, NY peacefully passed away on July 25, 2020 after an 8-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia retaining his kind-hearted, gentle, and lovable essence to the very end.
George was the first of 6 children born to Polle and Abe VerWys in Lowell, MI on March 28, 1933. George graduated Salutatorian from H.S. in Charlevoix, MI (1951) earning a scholarship to Univ. of MI, Ann Arbor (BS Engineering - 1955) before earning his MSEE at Univ. of Penn, Philadelphia while working at RCA in Moorestown, NJ. His Master's Thesis put RCA in the forefront of Microwave Technology, and he was invited to lecture at MIT on the subject.
He met his wife, Lois (Schroeder), through his RCA co-worker and soon to be brother-in-law, married in 1961, and they had the first of 4 children before moving to Vestal, NY where they resided for the next 54 years. He and Lois raised their family as members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry, and later in life George joined the Vestal United Methodist Church.
George was an esteemed member of IBM's Federal Systems Division in Owego, NY for over 30 years where he won numerous awards stemming from his innate dedication to excellence. Continuing to give his all in retirement, he became an integral volunteer for Habitat for Humanity (also the donut guy), earned an award for the most valuable contributor in 2012 for his years of Disaster Response Service for the Red Cross, as well as volunteered with his daughter, Adrienne, at the First Assembly of God Soup Kitchen.
George was a beloved father, brother, son, friend, and community member. He was a humble, generous and gracious man of strong moral character who highly valued hard work and helping others. He loved being outside, cultivating his prolific vegetable and flower gardens owing to a period of his childhood living on a farm, running and racing 5Ks to marathons up to age 85, making and enjoying wine, pies and donuts, playing the banjo, listening to Bluegrass and Folk music at home and the Cranberry Coffee House, golfing, skiing, reading non-fiction to learn all he could in life, traveling the U.S. and Europe, and spending time with his family and dear friends.
George is survived by his four children: Tracey and husband David E. Miller (Westminster, CO), Adrienne and husband Bob McKay (Conklin, NY), Heather and husband David H. Miller (Boulder, CO), and Christopher and wife Christine Jackowski (Troy, NY); along with seven grandchildren: Erin Hayes, Michael Hayes, Cloe Miller, Keaton Miller, Noah Miller, David VerWys and Laura Anne VerWys; and siblings, Maude Elaine Huhta (Warren, MI), Marilou Ikens (Rogers City, MI), Jim VerWys (Palm Springs, CA), Stewart VerWys (Louisiana), and Dena Fischer (Knoxville, TN), and sister-in-laws Pat Bell (Royal Oak, MI) and Ethel Phillips (Greenville, MI), as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years in February 2020, Lois (Vestal, NY), grandson, Andrew Hayes (Waxhaw, NC), and niece Korey (Huhta) Rimpela (Las Vegas, NV).
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life for George will be postponed until we can gather comfortably under safer circumstances. Donations may be made in his honor to Southern Tier Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross, or the Alzheimer's Association
