Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
Resources
Binghamton - George Calisi, 80, of Binghamton, born in Binghamton, NY has passed away March 31, 2019. He is predeceased by his Father Tullio Calisi; Mother Anna Calisi (Orinich); Brother Socrate Calisi; Sister Mary Josephina Calisi; and Brother in-law Robert C. Ryan. He is survived by his sister Alma M. Ryan, brother Anthony Calisi, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was a member of the American Orchid Society; Southern Tier Model Railroad Club; a Brother of the Francisian Community; and a former member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis. He also had incredible artistic talent in refurbishing old statues and loved to garden, cook and bake. Mass will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. A Graveside Service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Foundation or to St. Padre Piao C/o St. John the Baptist, 213 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
