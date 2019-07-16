Services
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
George E. Hauther

Binghamton - George E. Hauther passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Good Shephard-Fairview Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dana C. Hauther; he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Clifford Carl and Susan and Jon Ruffo; one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sheila Hauther; grandchildren: Jayme, Charles, Heather, Jake, Erich and Josef; one special great-granddaughter, Ava Ann; one sister, Barbara Cureton. He was a retired employee of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corp. and a veteran of the US Army, having served in Korea.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019
