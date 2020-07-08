George E. Klein



Binghamton - In loving memory of George Emil Klein, 82, of Binghamton who passed away quietly at Wilson Memorial Hospital on July 7th, 2020



He is survived by his: Children Richard (Teresa) Klein and Chrissy Klein, Grandchildren Tara Klein and Kelsey Klein, Brothers and Sisters in law Sandra (John) Dundon, Henry (Becky) Farthing, Suzanne (Ray) Croteau, Tony Carestia, Patricia Farthing, Nieces and Nephews: Kathy Todt (Chris), James (Dayna) Klein, Karen Ganssle (Carol), Renee (Bill) Collins, Linda (Paul) Bowler, Mary Beth (Roger) Depugh, Ted Farthing, Jennifer (Michael) Zahn, Nick Farthing, Amy (Francisco) Rosales, Christopher Baker, Michele Farthing, Danette (Paul) Koanui, Ginelle (Brad) Jones, and numerous other close relatives and friends as well as his partner in crime - "Boo".



George is predeceased by his Wife Helen Marie Klein, parents Alfred and Georgette Klein, his Sister Madelaine Leusden, Brother Leon (Betty) Klein, Brothers in law Art Leusden and Edward Farthing, and nephew Bruce Leusden.



George is a veteran of the United States Navy and New York State National Gaurd. He will be laid to rest, with Military Honors, at sea. It was his request that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that donations be made to Mercy House 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store