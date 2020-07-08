1/1
George E. Klein
1938 - 2020
Binghamton - In loving memory of George Emil Klein, 82, of Binghamton who passed away quietly at Wilson Memorial Hospital on July 7th, 2020

He is survived by his: Children Richard (Teresa) Klein and Chrissy Klein, Grandchildren Tara Klein and Kelsey Klein, Brothers and Sisters in law Sandra (John) Dundon, Henry (Becky) Farthing, Suzanne (Ray) Croteau, Tony Carestia, Patricia Farthing, Nieces and Nephews: Kathy Todt (Chris), James (Dayna) Klein, Karen Ganssle (Carol), Renee (Bill) Collins, Linda (Paul) Bowler, Mary Beth (Roger) Depugh, Ted Farthing, Jennifer (Michael) Zahn, Nick Farthing, Amy (Francisco) Rosales, Christopher Baker, Michele Farthing, Danette (Paul) Koanui, Ginelle (Brad) Jones, and numerous other close relatives and friends as well as his partner in crime - "Boo".

George is predeceased by his Wife Helen Marie Klein, parents Alfred and Georgette Klein, his Sister Madelaine Leusden, Brother Leon (Betty) Klein, Brothers in law Art Leusden and Edward Farthing, and nephew Bruce Leusden.

George is a veteran of the United States Navy and New York State National Gaurd. He will be laid to rest, with Military Honors, at sea. It was his request that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that donations be made to Mercy House 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
