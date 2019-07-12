George E. Tomaras



Binghamton - George E. Tomaras, 81, of Binghamton, passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Albany Medical Center, his wife at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Dora Tomaras, and his brother-in-law Raymond Winans. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 56 years, Sylvia and their cherished children, son George and Kristin Tomaras and daughter Jennifer and Robert Skinner, his precious grandchildren who gave him great joy: Ryan Skinner, Paige Tomaras, Camryn Skinner and Julia Tomaras. His deep love and pride for his family cannot be adequately expressed. Also surviving are his special siblings Jackie (Frank) Stento and Nick (Margaret) Tomaras, mother-in-law Virginia Johnson, brother-in-law Joseph and Rose Bish, sister-in-law Trudie and Robert Young, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved every one of them.



George proudly served with the U.S. Navy following graduation from Binghamton Central and is a member of American Legion Post 1645. He was a graduate of Harpur College and Syracuse University and was a licensed clinical social worker. His life, personally and professionally, was guided by his nonjudgmental love, understanding and compassion for others. He served a wide population in various affiliations. He held positions at the Broome County Department of Social Services, including Director of Assistance Payments. He retired as Director of the Broome County Office for the Aging. He was proud of his innovative accomplishments in those positions, creating new services with limited expense. He was a founder of the Alcoholism Center of Broome County and served on its original Board of Directors and is a member of the Board of Directors of Fairview Recovery Services with over 30 years of service. He continued his part-time private counseling practice for several years following retirement.



George was a man of eclectic interests including collecting, auctions, picture framing, gardening, many music genres, crosswords, philosophy and history, especially General Custer and The Battle of the Little Big Horn. He was a classic movie buff. George loved an enthusiastic discussion on any subject and his love of storytelling will be fondly remembered.



The family thanks those who cared for George at Lourdes Hospital. We are grateful for the amazing care by the staff of Albany Medical Center Vascular ICU. Their compassion and skill comforted us throughout his stay.



Visitation is at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904 on Sunday, July 14, 1-4 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Philip Jordan officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Fairview Recovery Services, 5 Merrick St, Binghamton, NY 13904 or Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY. 13905. Rest in Peace, George. You are much loved. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 12 to July 14, 2019