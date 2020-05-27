George Edward Blabac



Johnson City - George Edward Blabac, aged 100, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. He was born on Christmas Day 1919 to Helen (Nastanovich) Blabac and Blaise Blabac in Steubenville, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Margaret (Mueller), and his twelve brothers and sisters: Joe, Michael, Mary, Peggy, Helen, John, Irene, Steve, Marjorie, Agnes, Paul and Bill. He is survived by his loving partner for many years, Rodene "Dolly" Spear, and his children George (Michele), Marilyn (John Vieczorek), Dennis (Emilie), Mark (Lori), and Diane (Mike Zurenda). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jana (Chay Miller), Peter (Erin), Matthew (Joey); Ian, Blaise (Carolanne), Carrie (Paul Myers), Amanda (Jon Markley), Eric (Elissa) and Mallory and Michael Zurenda and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews especially Khristine Eroshevitch, Karen Okenica and Patti Okenica Hayes. George was a child of the Great Depression, helping his brothers and sisters in supporting their family when his father died suddenly at 45 in a steel mill accident in 1930. He worked in the steel mill and as a truck driver with his brothers. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 during WW2, landed at Normandy, fought in the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and earned a Purple Heart and 3 Bronze Stars among other medals for his meritorious service. When he returned home from the service, he drove truck with his brothers in Steubenville, later following several of his brothers and sisters when they relocated to Johnson City, NY to find work in the area. George was a hard worker. In Johnson City he worked as a meat cutter in his sister's grocery store, married Margaret and started a family. He became a Johnson City firefighter rising to the rank of captain before retirement. He also built houses, managed his apartment buildings, and worked in the home improvement business in addition to his firefighter's job. Even in his old age he could be found driving his pickup with toolboxes and racks around town doing odd jobs. The family thanks Dolly Spear for her many years of love and devotion to George and her tender care given to him during his last days even while grieving for her own dear daughter, Cindy. Cindy's husband Dan and longtime tenant Don have our thanks too for all the help they have given to George and Dolly. We would also like to thank the Lourdes Hospice nurses and aides for their care shown to George during his latest period of declining health. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private service and burial was held at Vestal Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice. Arrangements are by the J.F.Rice Funeral Home, Inc 150 Main Street-Johnson City, New York.









