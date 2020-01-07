|
George Edward Gregory
Vestal - 91, went to join his Heavenly Father on January 4, 2020. He was born April 18, 1928 in Binghamton, NY to the late Eugene and Ruth (Cook) Gregory and lived all of his adult life in Vestal. George was predeceased by his granddaughter Kerry Ann Jones and his siblings Lawrence, Marion, Earl, Helen, Ben and Betty. He is survived by his loving wife Gayle of 65 years and children Cheryl (David) Jones, Elaine, Lance (Vivian), and Daniel; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Floyd and Lewis. George was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home he joined IBM as an engineer and retired at age 55. He had many accomplishments while working there. He then, with his two sons, started Gregory & Sons, a gravel and mining company. George was an active member of Ross Corners Baptist Church, and was a founding board member of Ross Corners Christian Academy. He served in many capacities in both institutions, including the designing and overseeing the construction of the Gym-Ed building and office and library complex. George served on the boards on both institutions for over 40 years, heading up the finances. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Baptist Church, 2101 Owego Road, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bridgewater Baptist Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to Ross Corners Christian Academy, 2101 Owego Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020