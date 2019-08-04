Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Burns


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Burns Obituary
George F. Burns

Harpursville - George F. Burns, 83 of Harpursville passed away Wed. July 31, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan, 3 children, Tina Burns, Binghamton, Raymond & Nancy Burns, FL, Terri & Frank Flora, NJ, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, siblings, Violet, Raymond, Gerald, Charlotte, Kenneth, & Beatrice and also several nieces, nephews and other family members. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nathaniel and many other family members.

Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Thurs. at 1 p.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Thurs. from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now