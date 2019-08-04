|
George F. Burns
Harpursville - George F. Burns, 83 of Harpursville passed away Wed. July 31, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan, 3 children, Tina Burns, Binghamton, Raymond & Nancy Burns, FL, Terri & Frank Flora, NJ, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, siblings, Violet, Raymond, Gerald, Charlotte, Kenneth, & Beatrice and also several nieces, nephews and other family members. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nathaniel and many other family members.
Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Thurs. at 1 p.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Thurs. from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019