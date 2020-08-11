1/1
George F. Cole
George F. Cole

Candor - George F. Cole, 85, of Candor, New York passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. George was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace Cole; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Jake Williams. George is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Cole; four children and their spouses, Sheryl and Michael Witner, Gray and Diane Cole, Theresa and Douglas Patak, Beth Bennett; 10 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. George was born in Endicott, New York and was a graduate of OFA Class of 1953. He worked 37 years with IBM and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Life Celebration services will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 12:30 p.m. at the McKendree United Methodist Church, 224 Owego St., Candor, NY with Pastor William Puckey, officiating. Please Note: All State and Social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Entombment will take place in the Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in George Cole's memory to Hospice at Lourdes or the McKendree United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to George's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
