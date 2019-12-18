|
|
George Franklin (Frank) Morenus
Vestal - Age 87, passed away peacefully with family by his side on 12/7/19 at Mercy House, Endicott, NY. Frank was born in Sidney Center, NY to Walton and Ada Morenus on September 24, 1932. He was predeceased by five sisters; Mildred, Ruth, Dorothy, Beatrice, Jean; and brother, Ralph (Ike). Frank is survived by his wife of 49 years Barbara (Iannon); sister Joyce Terry; sons, Ron (Kelly), Gary (Amy); five grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany), McKenzie (Dan) DeZordo, Kyle, Kara, Kristen (Joe) Perrett; three great-grand children, Tucker, Amelia, Sophie, several nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, served 4 years including active duty in the Korean War and was a member of St. Marks Vestal Masonic Lodge #0435. Frank owned and operated Boulevard Service Center in Apalachin for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his dearly loved grandchildren and family, traveling, wintering in Florida and NASCAR racing. Family and friends are invited to visit Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main St., Endicott, NY, on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1-2pm with a memorial service immediately after. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY, 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019