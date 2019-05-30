|
|
George J Luhrs
Apalachin - George Joseph Luhrs, 69, of Apalachin, New York, went to join his beloved son Matthew, his parents, William II and Florence, his brother William III, and his sister Marguerite, in heaven, on May 28th, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Diane (Squier) Luhrs, his son Christopher (Allison) Luhrs of Astoria, Oregon, daughter-in-law Teri Luhrs of Endwell, New York, and the joy of his life, his four grandsons, Andrew, Braeden, Nathaniel, and Graham Luhrs.
He was predeceased by his son Matthew Luhrs, parents William J. Luhrs II and Florence Luhrs, his brother William J. Luhrs III, his sister Marguerite Luhrs, and in-laws Robert G. Squier and Diane Squier.
George was born in Astoria, Queens, New York on July 4th, 1949. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Horseheads, New York. George served honorably in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1974 and received the National Defense Service Medal. He later received an Associate's Degree from Broome Community College and a Bachelor's Degree in Business from State University of New York Albany. He worked at Kline's in Endicott, New York for more than 20 years, then worked at HADCO/Sanmina Corporation until his retirement. George married his soulmate Pamela Diane (Squier) Luhrs on June 26th, 1982 in Endicott, New York. He enjoyed playing basketball, softball, spending time with his grandchildren, walking his furbaby Midnight, and visiting the Jersey Shore each summer with his extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aides of Hospice at Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Hospice at Lourdes
4102 Old Vestal Road
Vestal, New York 13850
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10AM from Blessed Trinity Parish of Saint Margaret and Marys Church Pennsylvania Ave, Apalachin. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Apalachin with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,6519 St Rt 434,Apalachin Friday from 4-7PM
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2019