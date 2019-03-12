|
|
George Junior Hill
Owego - George J. Hill, 90, of Owego passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. George was predeceased by his wife, Lois Hill; grandson, Robert Zorn; parents, George Hill and Viola and Albert Temple; sister, Audrey Howe; four brothers, Leo Hill, Roy Temple, Irving Temple, Robert Temple. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Dan and Nancy Hill, Steve and Marcy Hill, Cheryl and Louie Zorn, Jan and Jerry Baldwin; six grandchildren, Kris Montes, Jill Taylor, Mark and Leslie Hill, Lisa (Craig) Zorn-Benninger, Kinser Hill, Kelly (Patrick) Hildebrant ; great-grandchildren, Jade, Adam, Destiny, Evan, Cayden, Caleb; two brothers, John Temple, Lewis Temple; several nieces, nephews and cousins. George was an avid dirt racing fan, watching Steve and Kinser race for many years. He also spent many days walking his dog on Glen Mary Drive. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. with a Life Celebration Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made in George J. Hill's memory to emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019