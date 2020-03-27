|
George L. Edwards Sr.
Oxford - George L. Edwards Sr. 90, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford, NY. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Daidre I. (Mulcahy) Edwards in August of 2008. He is survived by his 6 children Clela Cooley (Randy) Alexandria Bay, NY, Starr Kutz (Fred) Binghamton, NY, Monica Fitzgerald (Bill) Binghamton, NY, George L. Edwards Jr. (Debbie) Naples, Fl., Rory Edwards Utica, NY, Kim DeRito Binghamton, NY; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. George served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean war where he received his Purple Heart. He loved the St. Lawrence River where he and his wife, Dee, lived in Clayton and Alex Bay. George was an avid fisherman and bowler. His family would like to give special thank you to everyone, the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at the NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford for the care of our father. The family will have Memorial Service at their convenience.
