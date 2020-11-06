George M. Lillie
Johnson City - passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was predeceased by his father Morgan Lillie; father and mother in law Blanche and Marshall Turan; brother in law Michael Turan; brother in law Mario Legnini and sister in law Joyce Turan. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, buddy, best friend and love of his life Patricia Lillie; mother Beatrice Lillie; brother and sister in law Guy C. and Stephanie Lillie; sister in law Mary Legnini; nieces Heather (Tim) Densmore, Tori (Justin) Vigeant, Shelly Turan and Josh, a nephew Scott Turan; 5 great nieces and great nephews as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. George worked at a few printing companies and was in sales and customer service. He was a coin and stamp collector. George spent many summers at Sandy Pond, was an avid water skier and loved boating. In the winter he cross country skied. George was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the JC American Legion 758. Vacations were one of George's favorite things. Some of the places he visited were the New England States, Amish Country, Lake George, Niagara Falls, Thousand Islands and Wildwood, NJ. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff on the 2nd and 3rd floor, especially Leith and the activity department at Susquehanna Nursing Home. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at St. Cyril's Church, 148 Clinton St, Binghamton at 10:00am. Covid Etiquette will be observed. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In memory of George, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or a charity of your choice
. "All my love forever."