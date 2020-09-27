1/1
George Mead
1928 - 2020
George Mead

Newark Valley - George H. 'Bud' Mead, 92, of Newark Valley, passed away on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his first wife Jewell Parchinski. He was also survived by his daughter Mary Lou (Walt) Alger, step son Bruce Williams, niece Melanie (Dave) Wilkinson, grandchild Matt Wanck, and great grandchildren Morgan, Iris, and Owen. Bud was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Mead and his brother Robert Mead. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. Following his time in the service, he was employed by IBM, Endicott until his retirement in April of 1985. Bud loved to travel, especially if his destination included stopping for some ice cream! He was an avid reader and also enjoyed writing poetry in his free time. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation on Thursday, October 1st from 10 to 11:30 am at which time a celebration of his life will be held. Burial will follow in Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY, where military honors will be accorded. Memories and condolences may be written in Bud's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 24, 2020
Mr Mead was one of our favorite patients here at the lab. He was always very kind, and had a smile. We enjoyed light-hearted jokes and were always pleased to see him. We will miss him very much. ~ The lab girls
