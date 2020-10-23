1/1
George N. Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George N. Johnson

Hallstead, PA - George N. Johnson, 89, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on October 23, 2020. He is reunited with his wife of 57 years, Sandra, who predeceased him in 2014. George is survived by his daughter, Georgia White and Andrew Hanula; three grandchildren, Christopher and Billie Jo, Brett, and Noelle; two great grandchildren, Kaeden and Vivian; in-laws, Bev Hornak and Sharon and Chuck Kinsley; and several nieces and nephews. George was a proud veteran with service in the Korean Conflict. He began his career as a Certified GM Mechanic working for a Cadillac and Pontiac dealership in Binghamton. George was a member of the CSEA Union, retiring from Cedarhurst Elementary School. He was content with his life, working in his garage and his daily trips to Dobb's Diner. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hallstead, PA. Please treat yourself to a meal at Dobb's Diner in his honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved