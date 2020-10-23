George N. Johnson



Hallstead, PA - George N. Johnson, 89, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on October 23, 2020. He is reunited with his wife of 57 years, Sandra, who predeceased him in 2014. George is survived by his daughter, Georgia White and Andrew Hanula; three grandchildren, Christopher and Billie Jo, Brett, and Noelle; two great grandchildren, Kaeden and Vivian; in-laws, Bev Hornak and Sharon and Chuck Kinsley; and several nieces and nephews. George was a proud veteran with service in the Korean Conflict. He began his career as a Certified GM Mechanic working for a Cadillac and Pontiac dealership in Binghamton. George was a member of the CSEA Union, retiring from Cedarhurst Elementary School. He was content with his life, working in his garage and his daily trips to Dobb's Diner. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hallstead, PA. Please treat yourself to a meal at Dobb's Diner in his honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store