|
|
George Paterno
North Jackson, PA - George Paterno, 65, of Towner Hill Rd., North Jackson, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, PA after battling numerous health issues. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister. George is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 38 years and companion for more than 47 years, Amelia Paterno; son George and Krista Paterno, and daughter Lisa Marie and Joshua Carpenter, both of North Jackson, PA. George is also survived by five granddaughters, who were the light of his life, Breanna, Rebecca, and Lennon Paterno, and Amelia and Gabriella Carpenter.
George always stated his greatest accomplishments are his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and enjoying life. He took great joy in enhancing the lives of not only his children, but all the children in his path. George was a school board President, Commissioner of the Police Athletic League Baseball and most recently could be seen as the singing Santa.
He was a 25 year employee of Verizon Communications as a central office technician, and served as a Union Delegate. George was a mover and a shaker who would often offer his incredible talent for negotiating for the betterment of his neighbor.
People were drawn to George's larger than life personality. He was extraordinary and unforgettable and touched countless hearts with his welcoming spirit. He will never be forgotten, especially by the many who adopted him as their father figure, or, as they lovingly called him, their "Papa P." He was said to be the only person that everyone considered Dad. He will never be forgotten especially by his three special "sons" Joshua Carpenter, Shawn Nilsson, and the late Lee Wiegand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10am at St. John's Catholic Church, Susquehanna, PA, with Rev. David Cramer officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's name to the , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or online at https://www.stjude.org/.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019