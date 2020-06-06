George R. Clark
Chenango Forks - George R. Clark, 83, of Chenango Forks, went to be with the Lord, June 2nd, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Scott E. Clark and his parents, Harold and Frances Clark. George is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Alice Nelson Clark; daughters, Jan Brhel, Jolene Clark, and Joan Donovan; sons-in-law, Bob Brhel and Tim Donovan; grandsons, Brian Pepper, Aaron Hollenbeck (Jennifer & Mark), Casey Pepper and granddaughter, Kristen Pepper. George is also survived by his brother, Gary Clark (Jan); sisters, Beverly Pierson (Ron) and Joan Proper (Jim); brothers-in-law, Joseph Nelson (Ruth) and Frank Nelson (Carol) as well as several nieces, and nephews. George was born December 14, 1936, in Endicott, NY, and grew up on Franklin Avenue in Hillcrest, NY. After graduating from Chenango Forks High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and having fun, he began his career in the grocery business as a meat cutter and ultimately became the supervisor of all Giant Market meat departments. George and Alice lived much of their lives in Chenango Forks where they raised their 4 children. With their children grown, George and Alice enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing and canoeing in the Adirondack Mountains, relaxing at their cottage on Cincinnatus Lake, and worshiping at various churches in the Binghamton area. In later years, George and Alice moved to Greene, NY, and treasured their home that overlooked the quiet village. George was larger than life figure and a man of great faith. He shared his great sense of humor with his family and friends. His children and grandchildren will miss his stories and his abundance of "George sayings" and will continue to use and share them. Special thanks to the West Wing staff at Hilltop for their loving care and the nurse(s) at Wilson Hospital that sat, talked, and held George's hand in his final hours when his family could not be with him in person due to COVID. A private service and burial at Sylvan Lawn Cemetery in Greene, NY, will be held at a future date. Arrangements made by Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.