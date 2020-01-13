|
|
George S. Archie, Jr.
Naples - George S. Archie, Jr. , 88, of Naples, Florida, died at home Jan 3, 2020.
He was born on September 24, 1931, in Norwich, New York. Mr. Archie was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War with Marine Helicopter Transport Squadrons, HMM-161 and HMM-261. He served as a helicopter crew chief in Korea, was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSGT) within two years. His awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Service Medal with 3 service stars, the United Nations Korean Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in July 1959. He was a grocery retail manager, the Town of Conklin, New York, supervisor, a realtor, and a civilian sheriff's deputy in Collier County, Florida. Mr. Archie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Margaret (Peg) Edwards Archie and leaves behind son David and wife Melannie of Naples, son Douglas and wife Jennifer also of Naples, and daughter, Dr. Darlene Burns and husband COL (Ret)Francis Burns of Cibolo, TX. Mr. Archie is the beloved grandfather (Poppy) of Colin and Quentin Archie, DJ (Jay) Archie, and Conor, Cormac, and Cavan Burns. His great-grandson, whom he adored, is Tucker Archie. Please see https://www.fullernaples.com/tributes for full obituary and tribute site.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020