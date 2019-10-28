Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
George T. Morford Jr.


1931 - 2019
George T. Morford, Jr.

Vestal - George Taylor Morford Jr. of Vestal passed peacefully October 25th 2019 at Mercy House surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his beloved Helen Marie, wife of 57 years. He is survived by his children, Karen (Randy) Templeman of Vestal, Edward Morford of Illinois, and David (Cindy) Morford of Binghamton; grandchildren Susan (Colt) Brumm of Barneveld NY, Steven Templeman of Vestal, Michael Morford of Austin TX, and Lea (Darren) Hackey of Billings MT; two great grandsons; and brother-in-law Edward (Kathie) Winckler of Apalachin. George was born in Middletown, NJ in 1931, graduated from Monmouth College, and from Syracuse University where he met his future wife. His college career was interrupted when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Helen and George were married in 1952 just before he deployed. After he returned, they settled in Endicott where George began his career at IBM. He was an avid gardener, Syracuse Orange and Yankee fan and loved to relax on his deck with his wife and family. Affectionately known as "Pop", his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him so much joy. Pop charmed everyone he met, where ever he went.

Funeral and interment services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. In gratitude for their loving and compassionate care of Pop and our family, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. We will keep the tradition alive at The Lobster House on The Schooner in Cape May and will raise a glass to you and mom whenever we visit.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
