George T. "Terry" Steenburg
Binghamton - Reverend G. Terry Steenburg, of Binghamton, New York, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Pastor Terry was born and raised in Broome County and graduated from Vestal Central High School in 1963. After attending Texas Christian University (B.A., 1967, Fort Worth, TX) and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div., 1972, St. David's, PA), Pastor Terry lived and ministered in the greater Philadelphia area for 36 years. He served the Lord in a variety of pastoral roles, as the Executive Director of a Rescue Mission, a Broadcaster, and an Evangelist. In November 2003, Pastor Terry returned to Broome County to pastor The Historic First Baptist Church of Owego. In addition to pastoring at Central Baptist Church of Greene, and Mountain Chapel of Owego, Pastor Terry faithfully served the Lord through his non-profit; He's Alive! Ministries, which he founded in October 1979. Pastor Terry served on multiple ministry boards throughout his lifetime, and authored multiple books. He was extremely involved in the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (and later, Franklin Graham), and most recently Ladies HOPE Teen Challenge. He is the former Missions Chair of The Broome-Tioga Baptist Association and the past President of The Owego Rotary Club.
Pastor Terry is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Steenburg of Austin, TX, his brother, Ronald Scott Steenburg of Boyertown, PA, and his sister, Janice Marie (husband Rick) Ragan of Round Rock, TX. Pastor Terry has three adult children: Matthew (wife Amanda) Steenburg (Pottstown, PA), Ryan (wife Kristen) Steenburg (Davenport, IA), and Angela Neathery (Vernal, UT). Altogether, Pastor Terry leaves behind 13 grandchildren (Lucas, Hannah, Caitlyn, Wes, Anabelle, Mikayla, Josh, Jordan, Olivia, Abigail, +1, Randy, and Maddelyn), three nephews (Jeff Steenburg, David Ragan, and Michael Ragan), one niece (Laura [husband Luke] Portieles), one great nephew (John Portieles), and many friends known only through ministry.
Services will be held at Memorial Park Baptist Church (where Pastor Terry was ordained for Gospel Ministry in June 1972) in Vestal, NY at a day and time still to be decided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) in Terry's honor and in memory of his dad, George Henry Steenburg. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com