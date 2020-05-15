George Taddeo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Taddeo

Syracuse - George Taddeo Sr., 93, of Syracuse, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bishop Rehab. He was predeceased by his parents: Angelo and Rose; brothers Michael & Frank Taddeo and sister Martha Mitsoff.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Julia A. (Back) Taddeo; son George Jr. (Nancy) of Martville, NY; daughter Maria R. (John) DeVoe of Lafayette; grandson Jacob M. Taddeo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church and Assumption Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Blessed Sacrament Church. The Taddeo family wishes to thank the staff at Bishop Rehab for their care for George.

Online condolences and to view the services, www.shepardsonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home Inc
3111 James Street
Syracuse, NY 13206
315-463-4320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved