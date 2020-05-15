George Taddeo
Syracuse - George Taddeo Sr., 93, of Syracuse, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bishop Rehab. He was predeceased by his parents: Angelo and Rose; brothers Michael & Frank Taddeo and sister Martha Mitsoff.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Julia A. (Back) Taddeo; son George Jr. (Nancy) of Martville, NY; daughter Maria R. (John) DeVoe of Lafayette; grandson Jacob M. Taddeo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church and Assumption Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Blessed Sacrament Church. The Taddeo family wishes to thank the staff at Bishop Rehab for their care for George.
Online condolences and to view the services, www.shepardsonfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.