George Vultaggio

George VultaggioVestal - In loving memory of George Albert Vultaggio, beloved husband of Catherine and father of daughter Mary Rose Jaszczynski and son in law Vincent , sons Frank Vultaggio, Mark Vultaggio, Richard Vultaggio and daughter in law Julie, and grandfather of Mercedes Marquez. George was 91 years old and passed away on July 16, 2020 at Mercy House in Endicott, N.Y.George was founder of Coral Isle Swim Pools, a Real Estate entrepreneur, an avid world traveler, the life of the party and a true bon vivant.As a young man, on a visit to his cousins in Brooklyn, N.Y., he met the love of his life, Catherine Vultaggio.They were married on June 3, 1950 and recently marked their70th anniversary. They raised four children and created a wonderful family and a successful business.In 1961 George and Catherine became pioneers in the swimming pool industry in the Southern Tier, when they opened Coral Isle Swim Pools in Vestal, N.Y., which continues today, after more than 60 years.George loved to travel, particularly to Europe where he and Catherine explored many countries. Born to immigrants, George was very proud of his Sicilian heritage and kept that culture alive in our family. As a family we traveled to Sicily for an unforgettable journey back to where our family began.After retirement, they divided their time between Ft. Lauderdale,FL, Fallbrook, CA, and Vestal, N.Y. They enjoyed wonderful friendships in each place.George was admired, respected, and loved for his generosity, integrity, business acumen, friendship, and loyalty. He was handsome, charming, gregarious, adventurous, and he will be missed by so many.In his later years, he bravely faced many health challenges with strength, optimism, and tenacity. He loved his life and inspired us, guided us, taught us and most important, he loved us completely and enriched our lives so much.We will carry that love forever in our hearts and all of our precious memories of a wonderful, beloved husband and father. We will miss him forever.Funeral services will be held at Saint Anthony of Padua in Endicott on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM with visitation following from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.Per the current Covid 19 guidelines the family requests proper social distancing during the service and visitation.In lieu of flower, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, N.Y. 13760.