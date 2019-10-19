|
George W. Heier
Hillcrest - George W. Heier, 94, of Hillcrest, NY, went to Heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019 to be with his dear wife Evelyn. He was born in South Gibson, PA., February 9, 1925, to Charles and Jessie Heier. He leaves behind seven children, Patricia & Larry Singer, Gary & Suzanne Heier, Dale & Linda Heier, Matthew & Bridget Heier, Rebecca & Jeffrey Taylor, Laurie Heier, and Frances & Dale McGowan; brothers and sister ,Robert Heier, Ronald Heier and Isabelle Heier, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. George was a veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific, Bougainville, and Luzon, PI., and received two Bronze Stars. George enjoyed life and his many friends from Roots Express and Elizabeth Church Manor. Services will be held at the convenience of his family in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contribution's in George's name to the Calvary Community Church, 780 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019