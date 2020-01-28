|
George W. Hetzlein
Ithaca - George W. Hetzlein, 63, of Ithaca, NY, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Louise F. Maciel Hetzlein who survives him and the late George W. Hetzlein, Sr. George's occupation and passion was acting.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Jane Christie Hetzlein; his daughters, Amanda (Willow Farrell) Hetzlein-Farrell and Sarah Hetzlein and his grandson, Cornelius Alexander Hetzlein-Farrell. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Hetzlein; his sister, Leeann (Steven) Burke and by his daughter, Jessica Hetzlein.
Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bangs Funeral Home from 2 pm until 3:30 pm with a brief service of remembrance immediately following at 3:30PM. Please omit flowers. Donations in George's memory may be directed to the Cancer Resource Center, 612 W. State St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020