|
|
George Zabadal
Binghamton - George Zabadal, 100 years young, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife, Lena Mae and his daughter, Georgeena, his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Pamela Adams; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Lillian Zabadal and Dolores Zabadal; many nieces and nephews. George was a self-employed cattle dealer, and ran Zabadal Brothers Septic with his brother, Joe. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WW II. At age 93, health issues compelled him to retire from the cattle business. The family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park for the loving care shown to George. At George's request, his funeral will be private. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020