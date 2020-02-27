|
Georgeanne Kulik Prospect
Mint Hill - Georgeanne Kulik Prospect, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Charlotte, NC.
The family will receive family and friends from 1:45 pm until 2:45 pm, and funeral services will start at 3:00 pm, both held on Sunday, March 1, at First Baptist Church - Matthews, 185 S Trade St., Matthews, NC, with Dr. Miguel J. Gonzalez officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel or, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church - Matthews.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020