Services
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
First Baptist Church - Matthews
185 S Trade St.
Matthews, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church - Matthews
185 S Trade St.
Matthews, NC
Georgeanne Kulik Prospect

Georgeanne Kulik Prospect Obituary
Georgeanne Kulik Prospect

Mint Hill - Georgeanne Kulik Prospect, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Charlotte, NC.

The family will receive family and friends from 1:45 pm until 2:45 pm, and funeral services will start at 3:00 pm, both held on Sunday, March 1, at First Baptist Church - Matthews, 185 S Trade St., Matthews, NC, with Dr. Miguel J. Gonzalez officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel or, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church - Matthews.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
