Georgia Hillman-Garray
Newark Valley - Georgia Ruth (Zander) Hillman-Garray, 86, passed away on August 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Janet (Scott) Plank and Jeffrey Hillman, as well as Frederick Hillman, Jr and George Hillman. She is survived by her 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild with one more on the way. Georgia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her caring spirit reached outside the realm of her family as she lovingly helped foster 49 troubled teens over the years. Her selflessness and kindness will be remembered and missed by many. Georgia's family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Saturday, Sept. 7th from 11 to 1 pm at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACHIEVE, 47 Riverside Drive Johnson City, NY 13790. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019