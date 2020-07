Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgia L. Hinckley



Naples - Georgia L Hinckley passed away on June 10th at her winter home in Naples Florida she was predeceased by her husband Donald E Hinckley Senior and her beloved daughter Debra Fessel. She is survived by her three sons Donald, James and Richard Hinckley. Five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A private memorial dinner will be held at the Elks lodge on route 11 Kirkwood Sunday, July 12 at 2 PM.









