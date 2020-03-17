Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Beurket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. "Jerry" Beurket

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald A. "Jerry" Beurket Obituary
Gerald A. "Jerry" Beurket

Binghamton - Jerry Beurket, 78, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully Sunday morning March 15, 2020. Jerry ended a long struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Bernice (Holland) Beurket, sisters Caroline Lawver and Mary-Jane Davis, brothers-in-law Bill Davis and Thomas O'Connor, nephew Tommy O'Connor and son-in-law John Winchester. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Margaret (Loughney), children Megan Winchester (Tom) of Median, OH, Katie Gagnon (Frank) of Montreal, QC, Christopher (Heather) of Clifton Heights, PA and Michael of Green Bay, WI. Grandchildren Kevin and Erin Winchester, Chris, Abby, and Grace Beurket, and Jennifer Gagnon. Sister Jeanne O'Connor of Sarasota, FL and brother James (Gayle) of Binghamton, and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry graduated from Johnson City High School class of 1959 and University of Scranton class of 1970. He taught both at St. James and C. Fred Middle Schools in Johnson City, NY for many years. He was also the CEO of Gerald A. Beurket Income Tax Preparation Services in Binghamton, NY. He was an active member of the Johnson City Knights of Columbus, Binghamton AOH and Trout Unlimited. Jerry was a loving husband and father. He loved to read, fish, travel and visit with his children, grandchildren family and friends. He also loved attending the Saturday Morning Prayer group at St. James. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He will be missed by many.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City, at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.

A special thank you to the caring staff of Mercy House of the Southern Tier. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jerry's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to MDA of Rochester or the ALS Association of Cleveland.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -