Gerald C. "Jerry" Barnum
Endwell - Gerald C. Barnum, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. Jerry was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine of 63 years; his brothers Harold, Richard, and Alan (Carl); his mother, Edna and his father, Edwin. After serving in the US Army, Jerry had a 38 year career with IBM as a Senior Procedures Analyst. He was a history buff that enjoyed reading, vegetable gardening and designing and building items for the home. He was also a natural born golfer who could never turn down a big bowl of ice cream or a good hamburger. Jerry will always be remembered for his mellow demeanor and his wonderful sense of humor. He was one in a million, and he will truly be missed by all who knew him. Jerry is survived by his son, Jim Barnum and wife, Sandy; his daughter, Pat Harter and husband, John; his sisters-in-law, Mena Buiocchi and Sue Tarricone, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sue, Cassie, Lori, Michelle and Elizabeth for the outstanding care they provided. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday October 2nd at 11:00 am at the Church of The Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Church of The Holy Family on Wednesday from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760 or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019