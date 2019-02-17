|
Gerald C. Taylor
Chenango Forks - Gerald C. Taylor, 75, of Chenango Forks, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sylvia; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Nancy Bixby of Guilford, Kris and Vicki Taylor of Florida; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Tom Tripple; several nieces and nephews. Jerry was a member of Chenango Forks Fire Department, enjoyed and was a passionate fan of NASCAR and worked at Greene Technology for over 50 years. He was committed and loving to his family. A funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call Saturday 10:00am to the time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019