Gerald (Jerry) Cutmore
Afton - Gerald (Jerry) Cutmore, 76, of Afton, NY, went to be with the Lord on May 30 at his home.

Jerry was born in Norwalk, CT to Robert and Vera (Wilmot) Cutmore on November 1, 1943. He served his country in the US Navy from 1960-1964. He worked many years as a Construction Superintendent, first for William H. Lane and retiring from LeChase Construction in 2015. He always ran his jobs with integrity and made many friends throughout his career. He was kind and giving, and loved by his family. He will be sorely missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Cassandra and James Pascucci, and mother-in-law Margaret Ford. He is survived by wife Susan, son Eric (Toni), son Robert (Nicole), stepdaughter Amy (Lance) Stilson, granddaughters Lexi (Jason) Cutmore, Samantha (Gavin) Stilson, Sierra Stilson, and Shyanne Stilson, father-in-law Francis Ford, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Linda Davis (Bill), Fred Ford (Pat), Ronnie Ford, Mike Ford, and David Ford (Irina), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County, 21 Hayes St. Norwich, NY, or Hope Congregational Church, 129 Main St. Afton, NY.

We wish to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Matsuo, Patty Jacobs FNP, and all the wonderful nurses and receptionists at Bassett Oncology at FoxCare Center Oneonta who so lovingly cared for Jerry the past 13 years. We love you all!

Because of COVID-19 there will be no service at this time, but a memorial service is planned for a later date. He will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, NY.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel in Sidney.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

