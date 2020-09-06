1/1
Gerald E. House
1933 - 2020
Gerald E. House

Hallstead, PA - Gerald E. House, 87, of Hallstead, PA, born on August 25, 1933, was reunited with his beloved wife, Marilyn on September 6, 2020. His last days were spent with his family. He was predeceased by his wife in 2010; his parents, Nile and Helen House; his brother, Lloyd Donald House. Gerald is survived by his children, Cheryl and Robert Closser and Robert and Dawn House; six grandchildren, Brenda Walker, Curtis Ross, Brittany Closser, Michael House, Danielle (Zachary) Evans, and Benjamin (Nicole) House; beloved great grandchildren; a sister, Arlene (Sandy) Ensinger; and several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement, Gerald was a laboratory technician with IBM. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity, his devotion to his wife, family, and friends. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
