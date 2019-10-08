Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Gerald E. "Zip" O'Hara


1939 - 2019
Gerald E. "Zip" O'Hara Obituary
Gerald E. "Zip" O'Hara

Chenango Forks - Gerald E. "Zip" O'Hara 80 of Chenango Forks passed away Sat. morning Oct. 5, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Peggy (Villecco) O'Hara, Chenango Forks, his Children, Patty & Jeff Kies, Debbie & Joe Buchek, Edward O'Hara, Arin & Kerry Hendrix, Shannon & Thomas Covington, Darlene & Jeffrey Kuciel, 2 step sons, James & Amy Konecny, Michael Konecny, 12 Grandchildren, 8 Great grandchildren, sisters, Mary O'Hara, Julia & Timothy Murphy, brothers, Thomas O'Hara, James & Mary Ann O'Hara. Edward O'Hara, Joseph & Maureen O'Hara, and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas & Julia O'Hara and a brother, Robert O'Hara. He was a retired security guard at Riverside Towers. He loved baseball, especially watching his grandsons play. He was an avid NY Yankee Fan.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, River Road Chenango Bridge on Fri. at 12 noon. Rev. Mark Giroux, Rector will officiate. Burial will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Green at a later date. The family will receive friends at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Fri. from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund 728 River Road Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2019
