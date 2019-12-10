|
|
Gerald E. Zick
New Milford, PA - Gerald E. Zick, 73, of New Milford, PA passed away December 9, 2019 peacefully at home. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years Jane Zick in September 2015; and his mother, Jane P. Zick. He is survived by two sons, Chris and Lori Zick and Brad Zick; three grandchildren, Libby, Mckenna, and Elijah; father, Edward Zick; siblings, Connie and Allen Gettle, Jack and Lisa Zick, and Mark Zick; three sisters-in-law, Betty Mitchell, Diane Scott, and Gail and John Post; and many nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was employed with IBM as a Mechanical Engineer. He also formerly worked at Savin, Magnetic Labs, and GE. Jerry cherished his relationship with his father. He was an avid gardener, loved animals, especially his dog, Maggie, spending time at the lake and the New Milford Coffee Shop. He adored time with his grandchildren and his sons. Jerry quietly supported all of Jane's community activities and her parting left a deep void in his heart. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m., prior to the service. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Columbia Hose Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019