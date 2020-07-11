Gerald F. TewksburyEndicott - It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Gerald Tewksbury, 87, of Endicott, went to be with his creator on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Dora, brothers, Lynn and Mahlon, and sister in law Eloise. He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, JoAnne, children, Andy and Amy, grandchildren, Kenny and Alisyn, great-grandson Brody Gerald, sister in law, Nancy, nieces and nephews, Dale and Kathy, Greg and Cherrie, Kirk, cousins, Donna and Norman Bidwell, as well as several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.Jerry proudly worked at IBM for 33 years. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and also a US Navy veteran. Jerry loved to work with his hands and was described by his family as a jack-of-all-trades. He took great pride in being able to build or fix just about anything for his loved ones. He also enjoyed reminiscing about his time in the armed forces and sporting his favorite veteran's hat.The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Wilson hospital, in particular, his nurses for their compassionate care, and specifically, Jerry's surgeon, Dr. Alon Yarkoni, who stayed with him from the beginning until his final moments.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any who are able to either consider donating blood in honor of Jerry, as he survived in his last several hours due to the blood donations of others or to buy a veteran a cup of coffee, something that brought Jerry tremendous joy whenever it was done for him.A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Endicott, on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Michelle Bogue-Trost, Pastor of his church officiating.We will love you forever, Pop. Until we meet again.