Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald FitzGerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald Obituary
Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald

Endicott - Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald, 77, of Endicott, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 56 years Rose, a daughter Linda (Jim) Quick, two sons William (Ann) FitzGerald, and Jerry (Laura) FitzGerald; five grandchildren Angela (Khald) Peche, Joseph Confessore, John, Emily Rose, and Carolyn Ann FitzGerald, and a great grandson Dominic Peche. Jim is also survived by his sister Peg Speir, a brother and sister-in-law Henry (Jane) FitzGerald, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was a member of the West Endicott Fire Department, where he served as Chairman of the Board and was former Commissioner, a member of the Sons of Italy Endicott, member of the Knights of Columbus- Endicott, past member of the BPOE Endicott Elks Lodge, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Thursday from 4-6. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now