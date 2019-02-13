|
Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald
Endicott - Gerald (Jim) FitzGerald, 77, of Endicott, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 56 years Rose, a daughter Linda (Jim) Quick, two sons William (Ann) FitzGerald, and Jerry (Laura) FitzGerald; five grandchildren Angela (Khald) Peche, Joseph Confessore, John, Emily Rose, and Carolyn Ann FitzGerald, and a great grandson Dominic Peche. Jim is also survived by his sister Peg Speir, a brother and sister-in-law Henry (Jane) FitzGerald, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was a member of the West Endicott Fire Department, where he served as Chairman of the Board and was former Commissioner, a member of the Sons of Italy Endicott, member of the Knights of Columbus- Endicott, past member of the BPOE Endicott Elks Lodge, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Thursday from 4-6. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019