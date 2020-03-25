|
Gerald "Jerry" Grady
Gerald "Jerry" Grady went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on March 22, 2020. He was born the son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Grady on July 31, 1939 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He is predeceased by his brothers and sisters Eugene, Larry, Shirley, Jean Marie, Delores and James Grady and his nephew John Grady. He is survived by his loving wife Victoria Grady; and his two children and son-in-law, Jerry Grady and Colleen & Tony Klima, and his grandchildren Michael and Joseph Klima; his nieces and nephews, Laurie, Cindy, Tim, Maureen and Danny; and his two faithful companions Marty and Finnegan.He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic church.
Before going into the service he worked at EJ's and loved it. He served in the USMC from 1956 to 1965 serving time in Vietnam, and he was so proud to be a Marine. He also was in the Army and Navy Reserves.Jerry started working with his father at the young age of 8 at the Grady's Trucking business. Later he worked at the Water Dept., in Binghamton. He then started working at the USPS from 1971 until he retired in 2006. He enjoyed his retirement years traveling to Florida and walking on the beach, going to Disney with his grandchildren Michael and Joey and sitting on his front and back porch admiring the beauty of the day. Jerry will truly be missed and loved by all.Special thank you to Dr. Richard Baron as Jerry would say "He's just like the ole time Doctors!" that took the best care of both of us". A private viewing will be Held at THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET-BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK. Burial will be in the Spring Forest Cemetery. Donations may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929 or St. Paul's Church, Binghamton, NY
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020