|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Hotchkiss
Owego, New York - Gerald C. Hotchkiss, 81, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Olga Hotchkiss; his wife, Jackie Hotchkiss; son, Gerald Hotchkiss. He is survived by his three children, Patricia Racin, Dana (Yvonne) Hotchkiss, Alicia (Roger) Field; three grandchildren, Alexis, Tanner and Lindsay. Gerry graduated from Owego Free Academy Class of 1955. He loved Drag Racing and won many national titles and was inducted into the Tri-Cities Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2012. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. David C. Seaver, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Jerry's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019