Gerald J. Fitch
Gerald J. Fitch

Binghamton - Gerald J. Fitch, 92, of Binghamton was called home on August 26, 2020, Jerry was predeceased by his parents John and Inez Fitch, his sister Mary Lou (Charles) Hadley, his stepfather Homer Gehm and his grandsons James, Michael, and Sean Klein.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Irene Fitch, daughter Lisa (Barry) Winters, son Russel (Michelle) Fitch, stepsons Jay (Beth) Klein, Jim (Carol LesJack) Klein, Dave (Janet Koch), Tom (Kate) Klein. Jerry leaves behind his grandchildren Jesse Harris, Kristina Fura, Amanda Klein, Rachael Klein, Andrew Klein, Matthew Klein, Caitlyn Fitch and Theresa Fitch, his great-grandchildren Dante, Alivia, Grayson, Dexter, Claire and JJ along with a large extended family and his dear friends in Canada

Jerry worked for IBM for over 32 years, Jerry was active in the Knights of Columbus as a fourth degree knight and was well known for fixing clocks and jewelry. Jerry loved traveling to Wolfe Lake in Westport Ontario. The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate care the staff at Bridgewater Nursing Home and Hospice of Broome County provided Jerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 5, 2020 at Saints John and Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1264 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask for donations to a charity of your choice. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saints John and Andrew Roman Catholic Church
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saints John and Andrew Roman Catholic Church
