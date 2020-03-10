Services
Gerald J. (Jerry) Paradysz Obituary
Gerald J. (Jerry) Paradysz

Endwell - Gerald J. Paradysz, 59 of Endwell, NY passed away in his home on March 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Paradysz; God Mother, Carol Cuda; siblings, Deborah Ingraham and Edward Paradysz; nephews Brett Shepardson, Douglas Shepardson and Joseph McAfee. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Tina Paradysz; his children, Alisha (Scott) Kinsley, Amanda Paradysz (Mark Richard), and Samantha Paradysz; grandchildren, Devon Kany (Father Milton), Abigail Kinsley and Kaiden and Quinten Campbell; mother and stepfather, Marcella and John Monico; sisters, Christine (John) Varvaro and Shirley (Roger) Holmes; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Jerry was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and found peace and joy in nature and gardening. He had a passion for many hobbies including antiquing, collecting EVERYTHING! Most recently he started collecting Pokemon cards, Blind Boxes and tchotchkes with and for his grandchildren, whom gave him great joy in his life. Now Big Jer is flying with the eagles, and fishing in the stream in the sky. Fisherman's Prayer: I pray that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray when in the Lord's great landing net, and peacefully asleep. that in his mercy be judged BIG ENOUGH TO KEEP. Funeral Services for Jerry will be held on Friday at 12 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513, East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Mark Kimpland of the Endwell United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Friday from 10 AM until Service time at 12 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
